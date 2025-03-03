Forest boss Nuno reluctant to experiment for Cup clash with Ipswich

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels is likely to keep his place for tonight's FA Cup fifth round tie with Ipswich.

Forest boss Nuno is reluctant to experiment for the clash.

Asked if Wayne Hennessey could step in, Nuno said: "I don't think it's the best decision. I think Matz should start the game.

“It's very difficult for a goalkeeper to suddenly come in the team, especially if you are... Wayne is doing a fantastic job but he got injured last season. It's all about getting him back, and for this game Matz will be in goal."

Nuno also said, "I think he's doing really well.

“He's confident and positive. He makes a massive difference to everybody - the routines, the voices and the complicities. I think he can only get better. I hope."