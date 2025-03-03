Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Forest boss Nuno reluctant to experiment for Cup clash with Ipswich

Paul Vegas
Forest boss Nuno reluctant to experiment for Cup clash with Ipswich
Forest boss Nuno reluctant to experiment for Cup clash with IpswichAction Plus
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels is likely to keep his place for tonight's FA Cup fifth round tie with Ipswich.

Forest boss Nuno is reluctant to experiment for the clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if Wayne Hennessey could step in, Nuno said:  "I don't think it's the best decision. I think Matz should start the game.

“It's very difficult for a goalkeeper to suddenly come in the team, especially if you are... Wayne is doing a fantastic job but he got injured last season. It's all about getting him back, and for this game Matz will be in goal."

Nuno also said, "I think he's doing really well.

“He's confident and positive. He makes a massive difference to everybody - the routines, the voices and the complicities. I think he can only get better. I hope."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueSels MatzHennessey WayneNottinghamIpswich