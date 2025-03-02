Crystal Palace announce "25 stitches" for Mateta

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has had 25 stitches to his head wound suffered in the FA Cup win against Millwall.

Mateta was taken to hospital after an early collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was sent off for his actions.

The Frenchman was treated on the pitch and given oxygen before being taken to an ambulance and driven to St George hospital.

Mateta has since been released a statement, posting on social media: "I'm doing well. I hope to be back very soon and stronger than ever. Well done guys for the great job today."

Palace have also announced on Saturday: "He received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear.

"All scans were clear and JP is feeling well."