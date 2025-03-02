Crystal Palace striker Mateta makes statement after ugly collision

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has posted a message to social media after his ugly clash against Millwall on Saturday.

The striker was on the wong end of a collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who sent off for his action. Mateta was taken to hospital and later released on Saturday evening.

Mateta posted: "Thank you all for your kind messages. I'm doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for the great job today. I love you. JP".

Palace are into the FA Cup quarterfinals after defeating Millwall 2-0 at Selhurst Park.