'We need to win this trophy' - Leny Yoro shares honest verdict on Man United's season

Man United defender Leny Yoro shared his honest opinion on his side's season after reaching the Europa League final at the expense of Athletic Club.

The 19-year-old starred in arguably his best performance in a Man United shirt as his side beat Athletic 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Yoro provided the assist for Mason Mount’s first goal and United’s equaliser, starting a flurry of goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Despite reaching the Europa League final, United have had a dismal season and are on course for their worst ever Premier League finish.

Speaking to the press after the game, Yoro gave an honest assessment of United’s season, admitting they ‘need to win this trophy.’

Yoro said: “We know the jobs not finished, so we try to stay focussed, but we need to enjoy this night because we won.

When quizzed about being undefeated in Europe, he added: “Honestly, I cannot tell you. We do well in the Europa League but we’re not the best in the (Premier) league, so we need to work out what’s wrong.

“I think this competition has helped us improve on some things. The Premier League is a really tough league, so is Europe but it’s not the same football.

“It means a lot for us to play in Europe next season, in the Champions League, the best competition in the world. We need to play in that competitions and we need to win this trophy.”