Van de Ven vows to win Europa League for Postecoglou

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven shared an emotional message, promising to win the Europa League trophy for head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The London team has had a tough season but could finish on a high by winning their first trophy since 2008 and earning a spot in next season's Champions League."We want to win for the gaffer, of course. Everyone knows he’s said he always wins things in his second year,” he told British GQ.

“It’s a nice quote for him and it would make it even more beautiful if we can make it happen! He has been so positive the whole season and made sure that no one ever lets their head down even if we played a terrible game.

“We never had a feeling that he was giving up on us; he’s always kept pushing us. That’s why at the end of a tough season we still believe we will win."

Spurs will face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday, with both teams vying for glory in Bilbao.