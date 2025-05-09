Van de Ven: Spurs will show no fear against Man Utd

Tottenham will face Manchester United in the Europa League final without fear, says Micky van de Ven.

The Londoners secured their spot in the European final on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Bodo/Glimt, advancing with a 5-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been over 40 years since Spurs last claimed a continental trophy, and the defender insists they must remain fearless to bring the title back to London.

"Everybody goes to Bilbao to win a trophy. It has been a tough season and it will only be successful if we win the Europa League and get the trophy," said Van de Ven.

"United played Athletic Club, a really good team, and it was 7-1 over the two games. So they've also showed some real quality in Europe.

"We know it's going to be a different game, everything can happen in a final. But we're not going there with fear, of course.

"We know our qualities, we know it's going to be a difficult game, Man United showed their quality in this European campaign."