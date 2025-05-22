Tottenham star Cristian Romero names Europa League POTS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been named the Europa League Player of the Season after their final win over Man United on Wednesday.

Spurs winger Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game as the North London club ended their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United.

Romero, who starred for Tottenham throughout their European campaign has now been crowned the tournament’s best player by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

The World Cup winner made seven appearances for Ange Postecoglu’s side before captaining them in the final.

Dominic Solanke, Pedro Porro, and Guglielmo Vicario, rounded off the Spurs players named in the Team of the Season.