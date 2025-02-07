Tottenham make surprise omission from Europa League squad

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham have left Antonin Kinsky out of their Europa League squad.

Fellow January signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have been registered for the competition.

However, Kinsky is out, with Guglielmo Vicario and Brandon Austin named as their two senior goalkeepers.

Vicario is expected to return from a long-term injury in the coming weeks.

For his part, Kinsky has performed impressively in the Italian's absence since his arrival from Slavia Prague.

