Fulham's Silva addresses links to Tottenham to replace Postecoglou: My head is at Fulham

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been questioned on the links to him and the Tottenham job this week as rumours continue to grow.

Spurs are currently languishing in 16th in the Premier League table, are out of both domestic cups and have only the Europa League to fight for in the final games of the season. Postecoglou's chances of keeping his job look slim and reports have suggested that Silva will be the man to take over ahead of next season.

Silva spoke to A Bola after the 2-1 loss to Chelsea at the weekend and stated that he is committed to the Cottagers until the end of their campaign.

“My head is at Fulham. We don’t control everything that happens around us. It’s not part of me.

“With such important games week after week, our total focus is here and we control what we can, which is preparing the players for the next games.”

Fulham are currently nine points behind Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in seventh place with only five games to play. Silva’s side have a strong chance to claim European qualification through their league position, whilst Spurs will have to rely on winning the Europa League in what has been a dire season for the North London side overall.