Son Heung-min reveals 'desperate passion' to end Tottenham trophy drought

Son Heung-min reveals the reason he has stayed at Tottenham for so long was to to "do something others couldn’t achieve" after reaching the Europa League final.

The 32-year-old is yet to win a single trophy since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 despite being one of the Premier League’s best wingers in that time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tottenham’s trophy drought goes well beyond those ten years, failing to lift silverware since their League Cup win 17-years ago.

Both Son and Spurs have a golden opportunity to change that as they prepare to face fellow Premier League strugglers Man United in the Europa League final.

He told The Guardian: “We’ve been talking about this for years. The biggest reason I stayed at Tottenham was because I wanted to do something others couldn’t achieve.

“That’s probably why I’m where I am now. You need all the pieces to complete a puzzle. I think I’ve gathered all the other pieces to make that puzzle complete. I’ve been missing that one most important, final piece and I’ve been trying to find it for the past 10 years.

“I really hope I can finally complete the puzzle this time. Every game is special and meaningful. But this game (against United) feels like an opportunity that may not come back. It feels different this time. I really want to win – more than anyone else.

“So many people are supporting us with the same desperate passion I feel. If we prepare well, I believe we can achieve it.”