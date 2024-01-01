Real Sociedad coach Imanol blasts Anderlecht fans: Sad and shameful

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was furious with Anderlecht away fans after Thursday's Europa League defeat.

La Real were beaten 2-1, as Pablo Marin's opener for the hosts was wiped out by Luis Vaquez and Theo Leoni, with all goals coming in the first-half. Afterwards, Imanol was keen to send his support to home fans after the tension-packed night.

Your analysis of the defeat?

"First of all, I have to denounce the events. I hope that none of our fans have suffered any serious injuries. It is sad and shameful. At Real we have denounced the events that occurred, it is a shame that we have to live through them at home, in our stadium, with our fans. It is a very serious issue that must be stopped. Obviously, that has not helped, but there are no excuses, we have not played our worst game."

What happened in the stands?

"I'm not one to speak without knowing what happened. They told us what happened afterwards and, if our fans were in danger, I understand that the match should have been stopped. I don't know if he realised it and didn't want to stop it or not, but I understand that the match should have been stopped. It can't be that Real fans, including families and children, were in danger. This must be reported and nipped in the bud before there is any disaster."

Isn't it time to stop the ultras' incidents?

"It's clear, I'm aware that many people didn't come to see the match today out of fear, because we were warned... I don't know who, but someone has to stop something, I don't know how."

What turned the game?

"We started well, we went 1-0 up, but then they tied the game and we were out of the game. They hurt us in several transitions and with the second goal. Then we made changes and we improved, but we didn't get it right and then in the last few minutes we were hasty."

Did you suffer with rotations?

When I put together a starting eleven, I do so with the idea of ​​winning, but today we didn't manage to do that and I can only congratulate the opponent, who also played their game. I saw that some players didn't fully enjoy the game and that does worry me. And I am happy with the team's reaction up until the 75th minute. It wasn't a bad second half, we were creating dangerous situations, we just lacked success."