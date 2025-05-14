Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Mazraoui calls debut Manchester United season 'painful'Oli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Noussair Mazraoui said his first season at Manchester United has been tough, as the team gets ready for the Europa League final.

After doing well at Ajax and Bayern Munich, the Moroccan player joined the Premier League club for €15 million, with an extra €5 million possible in add-ons.

And because the 27-year-old had played for top teams in the Netherlands and Germany, it has been a shock for him to adjust to a team struggling in the lower half of the English topflight.

"Am I hurting? Of course, I am," Mazraoui told reporters. 

"I come from clubs where I'm not used to losing, I will never get used to losing whereever I am as well as here. 

"It's a painful moment but life is sometimes painful and you just have to go through it."

