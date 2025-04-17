Manchester United make history after thrilling Lyon victory

Manchester United have made history by becoming the first team ever to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match.

The Red Devils pulled off the incredible feat in their dramatic 5-4 win over Olympique Lyon in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg.

With the score tied at 2-2 after full time, Lyon—despite being down to 10 men—scored twice in extra time to take a 4-2 lead.

Just when the match seemed lost, United staged a stunning comeback, scoring three late goals through Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire to book their place in the semi-finals.

Remarkably, this was also the first major European game in history to see five goals scored in extra time.