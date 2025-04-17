Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Manchester United make history after thrilling Lyon victory
Manchester United make history after thrilling Lyon victory
Manchester United have made history by becoming the first team ever to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match.

The Red Devils pulled off the incredible feat in their dramatic 5-4 win over Olympique Lyon in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg.

With the score tied at 2-2 after full time, Lyon—despite being down to 10 men—scored twice in extra time to take a 4-2 lead.

Just when the match seemed lost, United staged a stunning comeback, scoring three late goals through Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire to book their place in the semi-finals.

Remarkably, this was also the first major European game in history to see five goals scored in extra time.

