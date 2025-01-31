Man Utd boss Amorim: Reaching Europa League round 16 just massive

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is delighted to have reached the final 16 of the Europa League.

Victory at FCSB sees United gain extra time off.

Amorim said: “That is massive for us. The joy of winning, the feeling of winning, but we will have two weeks to work on our idea and to prepare for the games. It’s really massive for us.

"We are in the next stage, we are going to prepare for the next stage, but the most important thing now is to recover. Sunday, we have a game with our fans and we have to be ready for that.”

"It's more natural, the feeling of winning. That’s really important. You can feel the dressing room is more relaxed but more relaxed in a good way because we know that everything can change on Sunday, but you feel it’s a different environment. You want to keep that feeling to work in a better way.”

On the atmosphere generated by FCSB fans, Amorim added: “It was amazing. Really noisy and really good support but you can see our players are used to playing in this kind of environment.”