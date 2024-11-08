Lazio matchwinner Pedro: Another special night for our fans

Lazio matchwinner Pedro was delighted for the fans after their Europa League win against Porto.

Pedro produced a late winner for the Romans on Thursday night.

He later said Lazio Style Radio: "Another special night for the team and the fans, it was a great performance. The opponent was difficult, a physical team that plays well with the ball.

"It was difficult for us to win, but with this character and mentality we found victory. We always looked for victory, Porto is one of the teams that can win the Europa League. We knew they were coming to play a good game, but we conceded, we continued to create chances, and fought.

"The goal is a gift and the victory is very important for us. The only secret is to work, to be well in the team, to be with the right mindset to compete until the end. This is my job, I think I'm at my best, the important thing is to be in a positive dynamic for me and for the team."