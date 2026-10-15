Kolo Muani's late winner sinks Celta as Juventus prevail

A stoppage-time goal from Randal Kolo Muani fired Juventus to a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League, which was the Spanish club’s fourth consecutive defeat in major European competition.

The first quality attacking move of the game brought the opening goal, and it was one to savour for the boisterous home fans inside the Estadio de Balaídos.

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A flowing move from midfield featured smart link-up play between Javi Rueda and Williot Swedberg before Hugo Alvarez stroked the ball home from inside the six-yard box to give the men from Galicia the lead.

Alvarez’s goal was just the second Juventus had conceded inside the opening hour this season, and the Italians looked incapable of responding after falling behind.

In fact, the Celta defence gifted them their only real chance to level before the break when a long ball bounced through to Nick Woltemade, but the German hammered over from eight yards to ensure his team went into half-time trailing.

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A much-improved Juventus made an immediate impact in the second half, with Francisco Conceicao’s fierce strike forcing a smart save from Ionut Radu.

However, despite the away side’s improved quality, a calamity from the Sky Blues’ captain helped them equalise.

Marcos Alonso’s attempt to chest the ball back to his goalkeeper instead sent it straight to Woltemade, who lashed home a close-range volley.

The introduction of Iago Aspas, who was in the stands as a boyhood fan when Celta famously demolished Juventus 4-0 in the fourth round of the 1999/00 UEFA Cup, rallied the home fans but did little to produce a decisive conclusion for the home side.

Nico Gonzalez went close to a late winner as the Juventus forward curled his shot just wide from the edge of the box, but it was ultimately Kolo Muani’s late header from Andrea Cambiaso’s assist which sealed another European loss for Celta.

It also means they have now won just one of their 10 competitive matches this campaign, while this was only the Old Lady’s second away of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nick Woltemade (Juventus)

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