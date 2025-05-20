Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Bruno jokes Amorim faces same pressure as Spurs boss Ange
Bruno jokes Amorim faces same pressure as Spurs boss Ange
Captain Bruno Fernandes joked that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is facing the same pressure as Ange Postecoglou ahead of the Europa League final.

At United's press conference, a journalist asked Amorim if he was surprised not to face the same job pressure as Postecoglou, given their similar league performances.

Before the Portuguese manager could respond, Fernandes jumped in with a witty remark.

“He is. Who told you he's not? He is," he said.

Playing along, Amorim responded with a light jab at Fernandes, joking that his captain might be aiming for a future in management.

“He wants my job. He’ll be a very, very good coach but he has to work on his mindset, he doesn’t know how to deal with people."

