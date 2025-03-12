Amorim backs Ratcliffe’s remarks on Man United players

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim agrees with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's criticism of the Red Devils’ underperforming players.

The 72-year-old stated earlier in the week that some players in the United squad were overpaid and not good enough, though he did not name specific individuals.

Reacting to Ratcliffe's comment, the manager stated that the businessman was not out of place.

“If we are being honest, in this moment, everybody, me, the players, are underperforming this season so we can always change that, so I include myself in the underperforming,” said

“You are talking about players like Casemiro that have won everything and we know these players can play so much better.

“He was honest in that. The focus is to change his mind and everybody’s.”