Wales team bus crashes on way to training: Our priority is to get them away from the scene

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that no players or staff were injured in the incident which is still an ongoing event.

Wales have now canceled their pre-match training session ahead of facing France at Euro 2025 after their team bus was involved in a crash on the way to the stadium in St Gallen om Tuesday afternoon. Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson said her players were shaken but otherwise fine after the event which could have been far more serious.

"I think everyone, from all reports, is OK and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess.

"Football is secondary... we are shaken because we are away from the team right now, knowing that they've had to experience that.”

Wilkinson and captain Angharad James were not travelling on the team bus as they had made their way to the St Gallen and reveals that they will check in on the side who will be shook up from the event.

"But equally we have a great group and I have been assured that everyone is fine. We have practiced for the unexpected, that's what we can call this.

"We will check in with everyone and make sure they are all in a good spot and we can focus on the football again after that. Our priority is to get them all together and away from the scene. We'll be checking in to make sure they all continue to be OK."

Wales were looking to bounce back against France following a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their Group C opener. Now, after such an event the side will have to prepare even more for the clash both physically and mentally as a loss would mean their European hopes would be crushed before the group stage has ended.