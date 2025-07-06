Finland’s EURO hopes hit by narrow defeat to Norway

Finland fell to a narrow 2-1 loss in Group A of the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship after Caroline Graham Hansen scored a late winner for Norway who move onto six points and the brink of the Quarter-finals, while the Finns remain on three points.

After keeping clean sheets in five of their previous seven matches, Finland will have been bitterly disappointed to have gifted Norway the opening goal inside three minutes in Sion.

Eva Nystrom diverted the ball into her own net after she failed to sort her feet out from Graham Hansen’s low cross.

Experienced forward Linda Sallstrom led the Finnish response, striking the ball on the half volley to force Cecilie Fiskerstrand into a smart stop at the near post.

Despite offering a threat in the final third, Finland were perhaps fortunate not to fall further behind as Norway struck the woodwork on two occasions, shortly before Anna Koivunen was required to make a strong save to thwart Ada Hegerberg.

Finland ultimately took advantage of Norway’s failure to double their advantage, stealing possession in the opposition half, before working the opportunity for Oona Sevenius to lash a first-time shot into the top corner.

Buoyed by their leveller, Marko Saloranta’s charges carried momentum into the half-time break, persuading Gemma Grainger to introduce Signe Gaupset and Lisa Naalsund for the start of the second period.

However, to Grainger’s disappointment, it was Finland who registered the first shot on target after the restart, with Katariina Kosola’s fizzing long-range drive forcing Fiskerstrand to push the ball around the post.

The Fiorentina goalkeeper made another fine stop to flick Eveliina Summanen’s goalbound effort onto the far post as Norway continued to halt the relentless pressure from their confident opponents.

Finland were ultimately made to rue their missed opportunities when Graham Hansen produced the game’s decisive moment in the 84th minute. The Barcelona star cleverly worked the space to send an attempted cross in off the far post to break Finnish hearts.

Norway will secure a knockout spot if Switzerland take at least a point off Iceland later this evening, while Finland are left three points adrift of top spot, with their Quarter-final bid guaranteed to go to the final group game against the Swiss on Thursday.

