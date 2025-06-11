Rolfo makes Sweden’s Euro squad despite injury scare

Sweden fans feared the worst when left-sided star Fridolina Rolfo went off injured early on in the Blagult's comprehensive win over Denmark just over a week ago, and despite being seen with her leg in a protective boot since then, the Barcelona player has been named in the Sweden squad for UEFA Women's Euro 2025, which begins next month.

Speaking to the media following the squad announcement, head coach Peter Gerhardsson said he was hopeful of Rolfo's involvement in Switzerland, but he is still unclear as to what impact the injury might have.

"We don't really know, first of all it's a ligament injury. Our medical team needs to take a look at it themselves."

"There is hope, and therefore we have taken her out. We may not know until early next week."

"Fridolina is such an important player so we want to give her this chance and we will work hard to make sure she is available for the European Championship," Gerhardsson added.

Alongside Filippa Angeldahl of Real Madrid and Levante goalkeeper Emma Holmgren, Rolfo is one of three Spain-based players among the 23 named in the squad, while four are based in Sweden.

Eight members of the squad ply their trade in England - all for London clubs - including three players who won the UEFA Women's Champions League last month with Arsenal; Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig and Final goalscorer Stina Blackstenius.

16 players were part of the squad that reached the Semi-finals in England three years ago.

Sweden will play in Group C, beginning with a clash against Denmark, before meeting debutants Poland and rounding off the group by facing Germany. The top two sides advance to the Quarter-finals.

The Sweden squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (Valerenga), Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Emma Holmgren (Levante)

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Linkoping), Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Smilla Holmberg (Hammarby), Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal), Hanna Lundkvist (San Diego), Amanda Nilden (Tottenham), Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid), Hanna Bennison (Juventus), Sofia Jakobsson (London City), Madelen Janogy (Fiorentina), Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kosovare Asllani (London City), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Ellen Wangerheim (Hammarby)

