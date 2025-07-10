Finland planning to spoil hosts Switzerland EURO party

On paper, the task for Finland is very simple - win their final group stage match tonight and they will be in the knockout stages of a UEFA Women's European Championship for the first time since 2009, a draw or a defeat will send them home.

But the mission for the Boreal Owls is the fact they need a victory against the host nation in Zurich, while Switzerland only need a point to advance alongside Norway from Group A.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having begun their campaign with a narrow win over Iceland, conceding late in a 2-1 loss to Norway last time not only halted Finnish momentum but handed the advantage to the Swiss, who also lost 2-1 to the Norwegians before beating Iceland by two goals.

Being winless in four against Switzerland doesn't help Finland's cause, and though the home crowd will be against them, but speaking to the media, forward Sanni Franssi is embracing what should be a lively stadium, "I expect the atmosphere to be through the roof."

"Hopefully the stadium will be full. It cannot get much better than that; these are the kinds of games everyone wants to play in," she adds.

The 30-year-old is also happy the task at hand is straightforward, if not easy, "Maybe it is a good thing that we know we have to win it. We don’t have to think about the different permutations that may arise during the game – we just have to win."

"We produced solid performances in our first two games, we controlled the ball well and were tight at the back. Overall, we have performed well defensively. What we need to improve is to make the most of the chances we create and convert them."

That defensive structure could be key for the Finns, who have accompanied each of their last seven wins with a clean sheet.

For Finland head coach, Marko Saloranta, there has been no special preparation for the match, because setting his side up for victory is always the aim. "We are always going out for a win. During the game it may have an effect, but before the game, no. We will approach the game in the same way as always."

As for the players he is commanding, "Everything is ok and all the players are ready to play. It is a fantastic situation for us and we are looking forward to a great game tomorrow night."

Saloranta is surely expecting a tight game, given that he sees a lot of his own side in Switzerland's fortunes in the tournament thus far.

"I think they have played their best two games of the calendar year at the EURO. Switzerland was very good against Norway, even if they lost the game by one goal. We had pretty much the same thing against Norway.

"Switzerland is a very good compact team. They defend very tightly and when they attack, they go forward very fast and with many players. They are a very dangerous team and we are facing a tough night ahead of us," he expands.

Given Finland's penchant for winning with clean sheets, the first goal in Zurich could be crucial - the Finns have not been ahead at half-time in any of their last four games, while Switzerland have opened the scoring in each of their last three matches.

Follow the climax to Group A at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 on Flashscore.