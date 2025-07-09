Man City open to selling McAtee for £25M with several clubs including Everton interested

Manchester City are planning to accept a £25M offer for James McAtee this summer as they aim to free up funds.

The 22-year-old was the captain of the England U21’s side that lifted the U21 Euros recently and is one of the best young England talents on the planet at the moment. Now that he has entered the final year of his contract, it appears that City are willing to cash in on McAtee in the hopes of using the money from his sale elsewhere.

This has been reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano who states that the young midfielder is no longer wanted by manager Pep Guardiola who recently signed Tijjani Reijnders and welcomed the return of Rodri.

“James McAtee can leave Manchester City this summer for fee around £20/25m.

“Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A clubs are showing interest in Euro U21 winner with England as captain.

“Atalanta are among clubs well informed on his situation.”

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig as well as Serie A outfit Atalanta are said to be interested in the youngster who has shown a lot of potential in recent years. Inside the Premier League, Everton are said to be admirers as they aim to rebuild their side under manager David Moyes ahead of the new season.

McAtee started in just nine games for City last season, where he registered seven goals in 27 appearances. Guardiola has a lot of praise for the playmaker in their 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup and admitted that he rates him highly.

