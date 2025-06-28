England U21 coach Carsley wary of Woltemade ahead of Euros final

Lee Carsley called on England to create a dynasty as his side go after back-to-back titles at the Under-21 European Championship when they take on Germany in Bratislava on Saturday.

The Young Lions won the tournament back in 2023 with a 1-0 win over Spain, and would become the first team since Spain in 2011 and 2013 to do the repeat, part of a period of dominance generally for the Spanish men’s national team that included two World Cups and a European triumph.

It would mirror England’s own accomplishments in the 1980s when they won two in a row, and now Carsley wants his side to create more history this weekend.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash, he said: “Dave Sexton started off great in terms of the tournament starting in '78, he won it in '82 and '84.

“That's us getting off to a great start. You'd like to see a period of domination where we didn't do that.

“Spain have done it, Italy have done it, Germany have done it, the Netherlands have done it.

“We have to make sure that we're there or thereabouts.”

Germany will be a big threat to Carsley’s charges. The pair met in the group stage, with a rotated German side running out winners 2-1. They have remained unbeaten to this point in the tournament and have top goalscorer Nico Woltemade at their disposal.

Carsley points to that loss as the turning point for the side, the second half where he felt it ‘clicked’ for England, and was confident enough after the game to tell his counterpart, Antonio Di Salvo, that they would see each other again.

He explained: “After the game, I was more than confident that this team had clicked and we were in a good position. It was a bit tongue-in-cheek.

“I thought that we'd be there. I wasn't sure if they would be there. I was confident that we were going to do well in this tournament. I've got a lot of belief in this team.

“I knew the second half against Germany, we clicked. In the first half, it would be fair to say, especially the first 20 minutes, we did not play well…”

On Woltemade’s threat, he added: “We come up against all kinds of players with different attributes. I think the Premier League is so unique as well that you are up against players like that, who are fast, strong, quick, and tall. Our defenders are used to it from an English point of view, that contact, that physical side of the game.

“I think he's a player that we're well aware of, along with two or three of the other players for Germany. They've got some good players, a really good team, unbeaten so far as well. I'm sure they've got a lot of confidence and a team that we're looking forward to playing against.”

The biggest link between the two nations comes in the form of England’s German manager Thomas Tuchel. He is set to be at the final to watch his young charges in action, with travel arrangements already been made, something captain James McAtee thinks will give his side an added boost ahead of the game.

He said: “I think it would be an extra motivation for the lads to win and more of a reason to try and impress the first team manager.”

McAtee chose England duty over representing Manchester City at the Club World Cup and insisted he ‘had no regrets’ about his decision.

It has been a relatively quiet tournament for the talented forward, but he is ready to make a lasting impression in Saturday’s game.

He added: “It (McAtee’s personal highlight) was definitely on the pitch against Spain, the opening goal, that was my highlight so far, but I am hoping I can add a more special highlight tomorrow.”

England go into the fixture with a full bill of health, as Germany are set to be without defender Max Rosenfelder with a muscle injury.

