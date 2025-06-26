Cresswell: England are ready to 'give everything' against Germany in final

England defender Charlie Cresswell has called on his teammates to leave nothing on the field as the Young Lions get set to face Germany on Saturday in the Under-21 European Championship final.

Cresswell, who has played every minute of the tournament for Lee Carsley’s side, was strong at the back as they got past the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to a Harvey Elliott brace.

Both players were part of the Under-21 squad that won the title two years ago and have stepped up into leadership roles within the 2025 cohort.

For the centre-back, this will be his first final with England. He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over Spain two years ago, and has called upon his team to give everything to win it all once again.

Speaking to reporters after the win over the Dutch in the mixed zone, the 23-year-old said: “If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose, but no one's going to say anything if you give 100%.

"Just give everything out there and then hold your head high.”

England vs Germany win probability

England's only moment of concern against the Netherlands came from Noah Ohio's incredible strike from long range. Cresswell was involved in the goal as his bad touch gave the Dutch striker the opportunity to shoot.

It was the late Elliott strike, which undid the mistake, but the centre-half was in no mood to dwell on it.

He added: "The ball’s come wobbling at me, a bit of fatigue in the legs. I may have switched off for a second, and then he smashed it in from 45 yards.

"So, (we) take it on the chin and just carry on doing what you've been doing. We pushed on, that’s when you rely on your attackers to pull one of them out of the bag. It was good."

Cresswell, as Flashscore has reported earlier in the tournament, has been England’s most vocal player, always motivating his teammates and keeping a tight leash on his backline alongside Jarrel Quansah.

This leadership, at the heart of it, comes from his passion for his country.

He added: “Every time I pull on an England shirt it feels like an honour, a huge honour. I’m immensely proud that I get to do this. For me to go out there and give my everything, it's the least I can do.”

This level of pride can provide an added level of pressure, but for Cresswell, he will view the final against Germany as just another game.

The Toulouse defender explained: “There's a pressure that comes with playing for England, but it's how you handle that pressure. It's like you're going out there, and it is just a game of football.

"I know you're playing for your country, but it's just another game of football. It’s how you handle that pressure individually and collectively…

“...We've got to focus on ourselves because we've got belief in this team and a resilience I don't think anyone else in the tournament has.

"So for us to go out there again on Saturday, we believe in ourselves, and I'm sure we’ll get the job done.”

