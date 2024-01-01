Southgate bans England players from talking

England coach Gareth Southgate is said to have banned players from talking about penalties.

The Three Lions are set to take on the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi final.

The winner will go on to play either Spain or France in the showpiece final on Sunday.

Per The Mirror, England are choosing not to focus on their previous weakness in tournaments - penalties.

They were successful in a shootout against Switzerland in the quarter finals, going through after a 1-1 draw.

England stars Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa were asked questions about penalties at various stages of the tournament, but were stopped from answering.