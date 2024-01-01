Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Southgate bans England players from talking

Southgate bans England players from talking
Southgate bans England players from talking
Southgate bans England players from talkingAction Plus
England coach Gareth Southgate is said to have banned players from talking about penalties.

The Three Lions are set to take on the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winner will go on to play either Spain or France in the showpiece final on Sunday.

Per The Mirror, England are choosing not to focus on their previous weakness in tournaments - penalties.

They were successful in a shootout against Switzerland in the quarter finals, going through after a 1-1 draw.

England stars Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa were asked questions about penalties at various stages of the tournament, but were stopped from answering.

Mentions
EuroSouthgate GarethPremier League
Related Articles
Southgate: England have had an easy Euros...?
England coach Southgate defends underwhelming form: We're giving fans memories
Teddy Sheringham exclusive: I blame Southgate! Man Utd hero on getting so close in Euro 96