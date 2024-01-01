Scotland out of Euros as Hungary score 100th-minute winner

Hungary kept their hopes of progression from the UEFA European Championships’ Group A alive after ending an eight-match winless run in the tournament with a frantic 1-0 victory over Scotland.

A goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time from Kevin Csoboth plunged a dagger in Scottish hearts as they were eliminated from the competition while Hungary now have every chance of making the knockout stages.

The Liverpool contingent of captains Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai shook hands at kick-off but there was little amicable about a battling first-half which saw several yellow cards.

Perhaps in an attempt to calm a raucous Scottish crowd, Hungary appeared content to let their opponents keep the ball, resulting in a whopping 77% possession to the Scots upon the 25-minute mark.

They were unable to force Peter Gulacsi into any real action in the Hungarian net however, and once again looked short on a goalscorer in a muted first-half attacking display in which they produced no shots on target.

With news of Switzerland's lead against Germany in Frankfurt extinguishing Scotland's hopes of an unlikely second-placed finish, the cheers from the Tartan Army crowd increased in ferocity, knowing that victory was of the utmost importance if they were to advance from third place.

Hungary did well to contain the eager Scots however, and should have found themselves ahead shortly before the break when Szoboszlai's delicious floated free-kick found Willi Orban, who could only head over from six yards out.

With a draw doing neither side a favour, and with zero attempted shots by Scotland as the game drew towards the hour mark, frustrations flared with Scott McTominay receiving a caution that will rule him out of the Round of 16.

He remained the focal point for his side’s desperate search for a goal, however, and John McGinn ought to have found the Manchester United man in the middle of the area after brilliantly evading several defenders on the wing.

A serious-looking collision between Barnabas Varga and Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn saw the game stopped for a long period with Varga subsequently stretchered off the field.

In an emotionally charged contest, Hungary responded bravely, and Szoboszlai almost broke the Scottish resistance when forcing Gunn into a superb stop from close range after charging into the penalty area.

Hungary would keep pushing into the last seconds, and Kevin Csoboth sent the crowd into a frenzy after finishing off a slick counterattack from 12 yards with 100 minutes gone.

Ultimately, it was a distinct lack of quality in the final third that saw Scotland limp out of the tournament.

Contrasting emotions for Hungary, whose last-gasp goal sees them maintain hope of progressing from Group A with their three points seeing them finish in third place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin Csoboth (Hungary)

