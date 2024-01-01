Record-breaking Spain cruise to victory over England in Euros final

Spain have won EURO 2024 after beating England 2-1 in Berlin to lift their fourth title, becoming the most successful team in the competition after a tournament to remember for Luis de la Fuente and his players.

Throughout the month in Germany, Spain have been the team to beat, playing the best football on their way to success, and they performed to expectation in the final, seeing them all the way to glory.

Before the decider, they had already become the only side to win six matches at a European Championship and they made it seven in Berlin thanks to second-half goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal either side of a Cole Palmer strike for England.

Road to the final

From their very first victory against Croatia way back on the second day of play, they were led by the likes of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao’s Williams, playing attacking and direct football, whilst also controlling the midfield through Rodri. It was a style of play that was different to their ‘tiki-taka’ triumphs in 2008 and 2012, but no less effective.

That style saw them take nine points in Group B, topping the group thanks to wins over Croatia and Albania, whilst a 1-0 win against Italy saw them to a perfect run.

Taking first place in their group saw them set up a round-of-16 clash with Georgia. One of the surprise packages of the group stage, Georgia did give the Spaniards a scare early on, but Spain ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Compared to fellow finalists, England, they had the harder side of the draw, and a quarter-final match-up with hosts Germany was their biggest test to date. They took the lead in that game through Dani Olmo before Florian Wirtz gave them their first real trouble of the competition with his leveller just before full-time. But, as Spain continued to prove, they were a team built on resilience and after Mikel Merino came off the bench to head in the winner during extra time, his teammates were showing they were up for any fight.

Next up in the semi-final was France. Despite going behind, they rallied quickly and Yamal’s screamer, coupled with Olmo’s dazzling touches to set up his finish, saw them in front after 25 minutes. They never relinquished that position and duly lived up to their billing against England on Sunday to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

Youth and exuberance won it for Spain.

Question marks were put in front of De La Fuente before the tournament as to how he would use his two young guns Yamal and Williams. They were untested at tournament level, with the former only breaking into the team just before June rolled around.

But his faith in youth has paid off, with Yamal scoring arguably the goal of the tournament and registering the most assists (4), whilst Williams is in the frame to be the player of the tournament alongside his teenage ‘brother’ after lighting up the final.

Celebrations in Spain will surely go on throughout the night and they have much to be proud of with a team built on solid foundations, that with such young players, should be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

England fall just short once again

Three years after the penalty heartbreak against Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final, a similar feeling will have swept across the nation on Sunday after the crushing defeat to Spain.

England, under Gareth Southgate, have made it a habit of going deep in tournaments, but, as of yet, have been unable to finish the job.

In this tournament, though, their football has been, in large parts, lacklustre and at times even torturous to watch.

But, as they went on, they improved with more fluidity and more tactical nous from the bench, which saw them past tricky opponents Switzerland and the Netherlands to make their second-straight Euro final and they very nearly forced extra time in Berlin.

Under Southgate, they have been a team to fear, however, that same sinking feeling lingers as another title slips through England’s grasp.