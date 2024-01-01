Tribal Football
Man Utd legend Scholes: England must play matchwinners to their strengths

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has launched a blast at England coach Gareth Southgate.

Scholes has called on Southgate to tap into England's attacking qualities facing Slovakia in Sunday's round of 16 clash.

"(Kobbie) Mainoo will make you play, (Phil) Foden and (Jude) Bellingham will win you games, think forward and take less touches pls Dec (Rice). Laters," Scholes, 49, posted to social media.

He added: "Keep hearing drop Bellingham back next to Rice... p*ss right off!"

Scholes then wrote: "Making me p*ss these Arsenal legends trying to get (Bukayo) Saka in at left back because they're afraid he's gonna be left out for (Cole) Palmer."

