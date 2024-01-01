EURO 2024 Talking Points: Italian title defence ends with whimper as Germany ride luck

The first two EURO 2024 quarter-finals are in the history books. If Switzerland's stunning win against Italy was somewhat of a surprise, Germany fending off a strong Danish performance to progress was not. Check out our talking points from an action-packed evening of football.

Switzerland are a great tournament side

It is funny really. Switzerland go into every major tournament with the same mediocre, underdog label, just to remind everyone why they are such a good tournament side when the competition commences.

Advertisement Advertisement

Switzerland aren't a team to be written off at a European Championship, particularly not when they have players like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji who are coming off the back of incredible individual seasons and are playing as well as ever.

They might not have the history or the big-name players like their last-16 opponents Italy, but when it comes down to it, they are never an easy team to beat, showing unity, work ethic and know-how.

And in their controlled and well-deserved 2-0 victory against the underwhelming Italians, this evening was further proof that they are very good at navigating major tournaments.

Switzerland are not a team England or anyone else should be underestimating.

Italian title defence ends with a whimper

Having scraped through to the knockout stages after Mattia Zaccagni’s last-gasp equaliser against Croatia, Luciano Spalletti’s men knew a big improvement was needed against a well-drilled Swiss outfit.

However, with key centre-back Riccardo Calafiori suspended and Federico Dimarco only fit enough for a place on the bench, it promised to be a stern test for a makeshift defence.

And so it proved, as Italy - a nation so often renowned for being impenetrable at the back - struggled to cope with the pace and fluidity of Switzerland’s frontline.

Breel Embolo spurned a glorious opportunity early on for Murat Yakin’s side, but they didn’t have to wait long to cut through the Italian defence again - this time Remo Freuler made no mistake from close range.

After a dismal first-half showing, Italy found themselves two down within a minute of the restart and that proved to be curtains for the European Championship holders as they exited the tournament in feeble fashion.

Hosts Germany ride their luck

This evening's 2-0 win against Denmark was not as straightforward as it sounds and Germany can count themselves somewhat lucky to still be in their home tournament.

It was a strong defensive display led by the imperious Antonio Rudiger but Denmark were the more threatening side for large parts of the game and were unlucky not to take a second-half lead.

Joachim Andersen thought he had given the Danes a deserved lead early but the goal was disallowed through the tightest of offside calls. Then just a couple of minutes later Germany were awarded a controversial penalty after a lengthy VAR check for handball from Andersen. A seriously unfortunate five minutes for the Danish defender.

Musiala is now the top scorer AFP, Statsperform

It was a soft call at best and when Kai Havertz stepped up to calmly slot away the penalty - Denmark could hardly believe their luck. Minutes before they thought they were 1-0 ahead and now they were 1-0 down and the momentum had swung dramatically.

The player of the tournament so far Jamal Musiala added a second goal late on to secure the win and keep the hopes alive for the host nations as their quality finally came through.