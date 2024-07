England coach Southgate: Shaw can see Serbia action

England coach Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw could see action tonight.

England kickoff their Euros campaign against Serbia.

Manchester United fullback Shaw hasn't seen any first team action since February due to a musclar injury.

But Southgate says he is fit to start if needed.

"Everyone's available," Southgate said.

"We have a decision on whether Luke is a possible to use from the bench or not, but everyone has trained (on Saturday) and is available."