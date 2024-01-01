De la Fuente passes praise onto Spain players after reaching Euros final

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente passed on the praise to his players after reaching the Euros final.

Spain defeated France on Tuesday night to reach the final where they will face the winner of tonight's semifinal between Holland and England.

"Our idea of football is based on our self-assurance. This is what we want to play, we want to play to our strengths. I know that we are able to play football, we've seen it throughout the tournament," said De la Fuente.

"Individually they are fantastic but they offer the collective benefits of their individual qualities ... they always work for the common good, for the collective effort.

"They are very generous in their efforts and work rate. This is just one more sign that this is an insatiable team, that they want to keep improving with the spirit of sacrifice."

De la Fuente also had a word for his critics.

"I want you to know that this may surprise you more than it surprises us, because we knew the possibilities we had. I know these footballers and I make my decisions based on how much I know them," he said.

"It's not out of a whim. You've been asking for this player or this other player, when you don't know the history behind each and every one of them. We do know - me and the technical staff - and I know my players can give much more and they can improve and be even better."

On goalscorer Lamine Yamal, he continued: "We all know who he is. We need to take care of him.

"I want him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground in order to keep improving, learning with the same kind of attitude and that professionalism, that maturity that he shows on the pitch.

"He looks like a much more experienced player to be honest but fundamentally I celebrate that he's in our team, that he's Spanish and that we count on him and I hope we can enjoy him for years to come."