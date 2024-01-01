France coach Deschamps: If the Swedes are bored with us...

France coach Didier Deschamps has hit back at claims regarding his team’s style.

The European giants, who are in the Euro 2024 semi finals, have been accused of being boring to watch.

Les Bleus are yet to score a single goal from open play in the competition, as they prepare to take on Spain.

Deschamps said to a Swedish journalist yesterday: “If you're getting bored, watch another game. You don't have to watch – it's fine.

“It's a special Euros. It's very difficult for everyone, with fewer goals.

“It hasn't been the same as in the past, but we share the desire to make French men and women happy through the results we have been getting, especially in a period that has been hard for our country.

“But if the Swedish are getting bored, it doesn't bother me much.”