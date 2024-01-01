Bellingham praises England staff after Euros win

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham praised England's coaching staff after their Euros win against Serbia.

Bellingham struck the only goal of their opening group game.

He said, "Good game. I thought they are a very tough side. Very robust, strong and a big group of lads and it was important that we prepared well.

"The staff got it right. We prepared all week very well. We knew the roles we had to do. We try to keep to our own standards and try to do our own job. It's important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one.

"I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It's a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing."