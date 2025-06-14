Alvaro Morata considered faking injury amid mental health struggles

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has revealed he considered faking an injury to get out of playing at Euro 2024 "self-destructive" mental health struggles.

The 32-year-old made the confession in newly released documentary Morata: They Don’t Know Who I Am, in which he talks about the toll being a professional footballer takes on one’s mental health.

Morata revealed that he considered faking an injury so he wouldn’t have to play at Euro 2024, which Spain went on to win.

"I had many horrible, self-destructive thoughts," Morata said. "It passed through my head to fake an injury, so I would not have to go (to the Euros)."

After contacting Spain’s team doctor, Oscar Celada, a meeting was set up with Andres Iniesta, who also struggled with depression throughout his playing career.