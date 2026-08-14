Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Sparta end Telstar’s hot start with first win of season

Sparta's Shunsuke Mito during the game against Feyenoord
Sparta's Shunsuke Mito during the game against FeyenoordPhoto by MARCEL VAN DORST / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Sparta Rotterdam claimed their first win of the new Eredivisie season after beating Telstar 3-1 in Velsen-Zuid on Friday evening.

Hosts Telstar looked to build on their hot start after beating UEFA Champions League qualifiers NEC 2-1 in Nijmegen. Sparta, meanwhile, aimed to get their season going after falling 1-0 to Feyenoord in their season opener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sparta got what it wished for when Marvin Young was the last to touch the ball in a scrimmage, rolling it past Ronald Koeman Jr. to give the visitors the lead after six minutes.

Telstar were not up to the challenge in the first half, with Sparta nearly doubling the lead through Nokkvi Thorisson, Casper Terho, and Ayoni Santos, but Koeman kept Telstar alive with excellent saves.

The woodwork kept both sides from scoring early in the second half, with Ayoni Santos and Jelani Seedorf hitting the post on either side of the pitch within minutes of each other.

Nokkvi Thorisson finally doubled Sparta's lead after an hour's play, rewarding Shunsuke Mito's brilliant solo effort by burying the ball in the far corner.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Telstar gave themselves a lifeline after centre-half Abdelnour Soualhia beautifully and calmly beat goalkeeper Filip Bednarek with a keepy-up and smashed the ball into the roof of the goal, giving Telstar seven minutes of added time to find an equaliser.

A final push saw Ronald Koeman Jr. come all the way up for a corner given to Telstar after Bednarek wasted too much time, but the second time Koeman came up ended in despair, with Robin van Cruijsen ending the match 3-1 as he put the ball in an empty net.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore

Mentions
TelstarSparta RotterdamMarvin YoungNokkvi ThorissonEredivisieAbdelnour SoualhiaRobin van Cruijsen

Related Articles

PSV hit by injury blow as Alassane Plea faces two months out

Underdogs Shelbourne earn memorable Conference League draw but Ajax still progress

Poor FC Twente held to thrilling draw in Slovakia after late comeback