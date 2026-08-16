Go Ahead Eagles salvage an impressive draw away at wasteful Feyenoord

Go Ahead Eagles rallied to save a draw away at Feyenoord, who wasted plenty of chances and dropped their first points of the season after a 2-2 draw.

Feyenoord were looking to build on a decent start to the season - a 1-0 win over neighbours Sparta Rotterdam. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst fielded an unchanged XI in his official return to De Kuip, starting with a midfield trio of Gjivai Zechiel, Charles Vanhoutte, and captain Luciano Valente, while Gaoussou Diarra kept his starting spot on the left wing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ayase Ueda, last year's Eredivisie top scorer, was the first to get a massive chance at opening the score. Zechiel set the Japanese striker up with an open chance, but Ueda hit it wide on the bounce to keep the two sides level.

Go Ahead Eagles' Yassir Salah Rahmouni picked up a poor pass from goalkeeper Tjark Ernst in midfield and tested the German stopper from distance, hitting the crossbar to send their opponents a big warning.

Just two minutes later, Gijvai Zechiel scored his first Feyenoord goal after long last, firing in his second attempt from the ground after Ueda blocked the midfielder's initial shot.

Ueda opened his 2026/27 account just minutes later, heading in an inviting cross from Anis Hadj Moussa to double Feyenoord's lead ahead of the break.

After Feyenoord's dominant first half - the Rotterdam side attempted 13 shots at goal, compared to the visitors' 4 - Ueda could've made it two for him and three for Feyenoord shortly after half-time, but his shot with the outside of his foot flew wide of Kjetil Haug's empty net.

The Japanese international will have wished that he had scored his second as Erik Flataker gave Go Ahead Eagles a lifeline, taking advantage of a sleeping Feyenoord backline and chipping the ball over Ernst to reduce Feyenoord's lead to one with half an hour to go.

It seemed Go Ahead's time once more when Joris Kramer rose highest in a corner, but his header was miraculously cleared off the line and cleared by Sem Steijn.

Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson scores the 2-2 against Feyenoord Stanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy / Profimedia

The comeback was complete when Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson headed a redirected cross past Ernst with his first touch of the match, just seconds after coming on.

It proved to be a scintillating final 10 minutes when substitute Sem Steijn fired a half-volley at Haug and got the 47,000 in De Kuip on their feet, but the Norwegian stopper showed his class with a strong save.

It was all Go Ahead Eagles after that, with Richonell Margaret forcing a save out of Ernst and Alfons Sampsted's cross cleared for a corner, all before Mathis Suray hit the crossbar with an incredible strike. Feyenoord raced to the other end and came close to the winner themselves via left-back Mika Marmol, who also hit the crossbar with a fierce shot.

The eventful final 15 minutes yielded no winner, but had Feyenoord walk away the losers of the day after squandering a 2-0 lead at home to drop their first points of the season. The Rotterdam giants visit promoted Cambuur next on Sunday, August 23rd, in Leeuwarden.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore