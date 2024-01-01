German ref Bryche: Henderson a real troublemaker!

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been labeled a “troublemaker.”

The English midfielder, who is now at Ajax in the Netherlands, was in his share of foul trouble during his heyday.

Legendary referee Dr. Felix Bryche has spoken about his times officiating Liverpool games in the past.

“I got along with all the players very well, but in every game there was always my troublemaker,” Brych told talkSPORT.

“Looking back on many games at Anfield with Liverpool, when I saw Jordan Henderson, I knew I had to keep an eye on him.

“''Come on it’s not a foul, you can do it in Germany, but in England we want to let the game flow'. It was always this kind of trash talk, but I liked it and I got used to it. It was fun and games.

“He was talking all throughout the game. Also, James Milner. Sometimes he was quiet, sometimes he was talking a lot and like you do, you talk in a different way.

“In Germany, talking is much more aggressive. In England you talk in a different way, I knew that before the game."