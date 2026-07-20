DONE DEAL: Porto announce signing Hwang In-beom from Feyenoord

FC Porto have confirmed the signing of South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom from Feyenoord.

The South Korean international signed with FC Porto for three seasons, until June 2029, with an option for one more year.

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The Dragões paid €4.5 million to Feyenoord for the midfielder, who spent two seasons in the Netherlands after a spell at Crvena zvezda in Serbia. That amount could increase by €500,000 depending on performance-related objectives.

"I am very excited to sign for FC Porto, one of the best clubs in the world", he began, in statements published on the club's website.

"It is a great honor to represent this club and this city, because I really like Porto. Last Christmas I was here with my family, we visited Lisbon and Porto, and my wife immediately said she liked Porto more than Lisbon. She really said that, I'm not lying. I'm truly looking forward to this new challenge. I think together we can achieve something very special this season."

Hwang In-beom recently played in the 2026 World Cup for South Korea, after making 24 appearances for Feyenoord last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The midfielder arrived in the Invicta city on Sunday night, underwent medical tests, and was officially presented this Monday as a new FC Porto signing. He can play as a number 6 or 8 and joins the club to replace Seko Fofana, who played for the national champions in the second half of last season but ended his loan with the dragões.

“I am a player who gives everything on the pitch, even when I am very tired. I always want to go beyond my limits, in every training session and every match, and I believe that with this attitude I can meet the fans' expectations. I can't wait to play in front of them as soon as possible", explained Porto's new number 16.

Born in Daejeon, South Korea, Hwang arrived in European football in the 2020/21 season, joining Rubin Kazan. In Europe, he also played for Olympiacos, as well as the aforementioned Crvena zvezda and Feyenoord.

In recent years, he has been one of the key players for South Korea, earning 77 caps and scoring seven goals for the national team.