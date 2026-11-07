Inside the 'Arctic curse': Why former Bodo/Glimt stars fail to find success elsewhere

While Bodo/Glimt have taken the football world by storm, recording sensational wins against some of the biggest teams in the Champions League, their players have generally failed to make a name for themselves elsewhere in Europe. Flashscore has researched the so-called 'Arctic curse' to find out why.

Kasper Hogh arrived at Celtic from Bodo/Glimt in July 2026 amid massive expectations, commanding a record £11 million transfer fee.

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Having established an elite reputation in Norway by scoring 54 goals in 103 games - including famous Champions League strikes against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid - the Danish striker was heavily hyped by fans and the media as the goalscoring saviour who would completely transform the club's frontline.

He immediately validated the 'saviour' hype by opening his Celtic account just 64 seconds into his second game against Kilmarnock, where he scored a hat-trick, but since then Hogh has endured a 14-game goal drought across the Scottish Premiership and Europe.

Kasper Hogh's recent player ratings Flashscore

It is symptomatic of Hogh's performances at Celtic this season that when he was taken off after 77 minutes in favour of Camilo Duran following another underwhelming display on Thursday night against Besiktas, Celtic finally got the spark they needed to avoid a fourth straight defeat in this season's Europa League.

The former Bodo/Glimt striker, who, not surprisingly, was overlooked for Brian Riemer's Danish squad for the upcoming crucial fixtures against Norway and Portugal in the Nations League, has become the latest victim of the curse that befalls basically all former Bodo/Glimt players who swap the Arctic Circle for European pastures.

Over the last few seasons, a host of illustrious names have left the Arctic giants to depart for top European leagues, only to return home to Norway to resurrect their careers.

Captain Patrick Berg attracted interest from several of Europe’s top clubs after establishing himself as Bodo’s standout performer, eventually earning a move to French side Lens in January 2022. However, his spell in France lasted just six months. Despite making 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, Berg struggled to settle and was back at his boyhood club by August.

Despite being a regular in the Norway national team and earning more than 50 caps, he was unable to turn his move to one of Europe’s top leagues into a long-term success.

There is also Jens Petter Hauge, who enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign in Norway in 2020, scoring an impressive 14 goals and providing 10 assists in just 18 Eliteserien appearances.

After finding the net against AC Milan in European competition, he earned a dream move to the San Siro. However, after struggling to secure regular minutes and get ahead of Portuguese forward Rafael Leao in the pecking order, he was sent out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, who activated his purchase option before his inadequate performances forced him to embark on another loan spell at KAA Gent.

Another Bodo/Glimt key performer, Fredrik Bjorkan, left for the Bundesliga in January 2022 but struggled to break into the squad hierarchy. And after a brief loan to Feyenoord, he re-signed for Bodo ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the list doesn't end there, as established names like Erik Botheim, Kasper Junker, Albert Gronbaek, Philip Zinckernagel, Ola Solbakken, and Joel Mvuka have fallen under the spell of the so-called 'Arctic curse' and seen their careers fall apart after leaving Bodo/Glimt, as a clear pattern has emerged.

So why do so many players thrive in Norway’s far north, only to lose their magic touch the moment they leave?

Kjetil Knutsen has established a tactical system at Bodo/Glint where players thrive Credit: NTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

One reason is that coach Kjetil Knutsen relies on a highly intense and well-organised 4-3-3/4-4-2 pressing and positional system as the foundation of his tactics. This collective approach helps hide individual weaknesses, allowing players to perform at their best within the system. However, when they move to clubs with different tactical philosophies, their individual limitations can become more apparent.

Bodo is a small, close-knit city in northern Norway, offering players a relatively low-pressure environment where trust and stability are key. Moving to demanding, high-pressure clubs such as AC Milan, Celtic, Lens or Eintracht Frankfurt brings greater media attention, tougher competition for places and different tactical expectations, all of which can affect confidence and lead to dips in form.

Bodo/Glimt also plays its home matches on artificial turf at Aspmyra Stadion, often in freezing temperatures and harsh Arctic conditions. The surface's unique bounce and speed, combined with the extreme climate, give the team a significant home advantage. However, adapting to standard natural-grass pitches and different playing conditions in warmer European leagues can be more challenging than expected.

There have been notable exceptions to the rule that Bodo/Glimt players generally fail to establish themselves outside of their comfort zone in the Arctic region, such as Alexander Sorloth and Victor Boniface.

Sorloth scored 14 goals in 29 appearances during his 2015 loan spell before going on to build an impressive career with clubs such as FC Midtjylland, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Villarreal and now Atletico Madrid.

Victor Boniface also rose through the ranks at Bodo/Glimt before securing high-profile moves to Royal Union SG and Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Kasper Hogh will remain the latest casualty of the 'Arctic curse' or whether the Danish striker can revive his form for a Celtic outfit that, on the back of a very disappointing start to the season, are desperately in need of the goalscoring instinct he displayed at Bodo/Glimt.