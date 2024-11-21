Man Utd star's injury not as serious as once thought with return date just weeks away

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United young talent Sekou Kone's injury is not serious and will only keep him out for a short time.

The midfielder made his debut for the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy against Huddersfield Town.

However, he had to come off at half-time as he picked up an ankle injury, and has not played since.

Per Manchester Evening News, United are relaxed about the situation, as the injury is a minor one.

Kone will be out for a few weeks but should then be back in action for the youth teams.

Given he is only 18 and just came to England from Mali, United want to take it slow with Kone.

 

