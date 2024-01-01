Emery boost as Buendia makes Villa EFL Trophy return

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was handed a boost after a player returned to action.

The Midlands club are set to play in the Champions League this season after a long absence from Europe’s top club competition.

With extra games around the corner, Emery will soon be able to call on Argentinian Emi Buendia.

The 27-year-old is back after recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in the first game of last season.

Buendia played, along with Ross Barkley and Jacob Ramsey, in a 3-2 win over League Two side Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.

The game was a positive one for Villa, but the win will have been overshadowed by first teamer Buendia making it through unscathed.