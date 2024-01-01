Tribal Football
Most Read
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Rabiot offered to Man Utd "several times"
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho

Emery boost as Buendia makes Villa EFL Trophy return

Emery boost as Buendia makes Villa EFL Trophy return
Emery boost as Buendia makes Villa EFL Trophy return
Emery boost as Buendia makes Villa EFL Trophy returnAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was handed a boost after a player returned to action.

The Midlands club are set to play in the Champions League this season after a long absence from Europe’s top club competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With extra games around the corner, Emery will soon be able to call on Argentinian Emi Buendia.

The 27-year-old is back after recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in the first game of last season.

Buendia played, along with Ross Barkley and Jacob Ramsey, in a 3-2 win over League Two side Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.

The game was a positive one for Villa, but the win will have been overshadowed by first teamer Buendia making it through unscathed.

Mentions
EFL TrophyLeague TwoBuendia EmilianoAston VillaFleetwood TownPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa midfielder Richards joins Port Vale
Man Utd youngster joining Fleetwood Town on loan
DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Kilkenny and Butterworth