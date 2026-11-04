Carabao Cup quarter finals confirmed as Man City kick off quarter finals

The EFL has revealed the final details for the 2026/27 Carabao Cup quarter finals.

Bradford City's reward for making the last eight sees the Bantams take on Premier League giants Manchester City in an 8pm (UK) kickoff at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday December 15th.

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Wednesday December 16th features two all top-flight clashes as Crystal Palace host Sunderland at 7:45pm and Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield with an 8pm start.

The final clash involves Arsenal's shock conquerors Fleetwood Town, as the EFL League Two side host Everton on Thursday November 17th at 8pm.

TV details for UK viewers will be confirmed in due course with the two-legged semi finals set for January 12th/13th and February 2nd/3rd.

The changes come about in part due to European commitments for Premier League teams in December with Everton the only top tier sides not involved in continental competiton this season.