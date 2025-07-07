Peter Moore, former chairman of Liverpool, is the new shareholder of Wisła Kraków

He's known in the football world as the long-time chief executive of Liverpool, but Peter Moore is a legend in the world of business and technology. And, as of this Sunday, he is also a minority shareholder in Wisła Kraków and an advisor to the board of Reymonta.

There were rumours that the official presentation would take place on Monday, but when the information appeared on local websites and in Meczyki, Wisła Kraków didn't delay. This Sunday evening, the club confirmed that Peter Moore is starting a partnership with the Kraków club.

The Liverpool-born businessman has taken a five per cent minority stake in White Star and will act as an advisor to the board.

"This is more than a project - it's a journey through heritage, innovation and community," said Moore.

"I've always admired clubs with a deep-rooted heritage, like Wisła Kraków. I'm honoured to join this bold experiment and contribute to a vision that respects Kraków's rich football history while helping to build something new and inspiring. The potential of what we can achieve together - on and off the pitch - is extraordinary," he added.

The club doesn't reveal much more detail in the official announcement.

What we can read is that "the partnership with Peter Moore is designed to help the club resolve existing challenges, complete identified areas for improvement and devise an appropriate and sustainable sporting and financial path for the future".