Michail Antonio reveals he has nightmares over his horror crash: I jump out of my sleep

Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio has spoken on his nightmares surrounding his horror crash.

In December 2024, Antonio was driving home from West Ham training during Storm Darragh when his Ferrari crashed into a tree.

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The striker’s car was obliterated, but Antonio survived and only suffered a severely shattered femur, leaving him in hospital for 3 weeks.

Antonio, who is back on the pitch, has since described himself as being close to death and said the experience changed his outlook on life.

It was a miracle the 36 year old survivied and speaking on the horrific incident, he revealed that he has nightmares that may be revealing what happened on the day, as his memories remain blurred.

“I’m driving on the road, and then a van swerves in front of me, and I swerve the van, then I jump out of my sleep,” Antonio said to The Telegraph.

“And that’s the only part that’s come to me. But I don’t know if that’s true or not because it could just be a nightmare. So that’s why I’ve not really come out and told anybody else about it.”

Antonio may remember more from the incident as time goes on but for now the striker has signed for Watford earlier this month.

He is yet to star for the Championship side, but he could make an appearance once the 3 week international break is over, after training with the side for a month.

After leaving West Ham and subsequently playing for Al-Sailiya in Qatar, he could make his first appearance in Europe for the first time in two years in what would be a welcome return.