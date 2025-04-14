Real Madrid ace Luka Modric becomes minority owner of Championship side

Real Madrid midfielder has become a minority owner of Championship side Swansea City, it's been revealed.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 39-year-old has purchased a minority stake in the Championship club, who changed ownership last Novemeber.

Modric will now join the board, although it remains unclear exactly how much he has invested or the percentage of his stake.

The Croatian is out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of the season and is said to be considering retirement should he leave the club.

Swansea are currently without a manager having parted ways with Luke Williams back in March.

Alan Sheehan has been caretaker manager ever since, winning eight, drawing four, and losing four of his 16 games at the helm.