Preston striker Evans named player-assistant manager

Ched Evans has signed a new deal with Preston North End.

The 35 year-old striker has also been named player-assistant manager at Deepdale.

Evans said, "I am super excited to start the new season.

"It is unique to get the opportunity as a playing coach, but I believe there is still a lot more football in me.

"But in the meantime I can get experience on the coaching side."