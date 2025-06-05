Newcastle 'pushing' to sign James Trafford from Burnley

Newcastle United are reportedly 'pushing' to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley following his impressive season in the Championship.

The 22-year-old played a key role for Burnley as they secured promotion back to the Premier League, conceding just 16 goals and keeping 29 clean sheets in his 45 games.

Trafford came close to joining Newcastle last summer but ultimately stayed at Burnley after the two clubs failed to agree on a fee.

Now, according to The Times, Eddie Howe’s side are set to reignite their interest and believe Trafford would be the ideal candidate to provide competition to Nike Pope.

Man United and Chelsea have previously been linked with the England international but their interest isn’t as firm as Newcastle’s.