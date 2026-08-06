Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Millwall sign Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes on one-year deal

Millwall sign Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes on one-year deal
Millwall sign Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes on one-year dealEmmanuele Mastrodonato / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Millwall have completed the signing of Scotland international striker Lyndon Dykes on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old free agent becomes the Lions’ ninth addition of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Born in Australia, Dykes began his career in Scotland before joining Queens Park Rangers in 2020, where he established himself as a reliable Championship forward. 

“I’m pleased to be signing Lyndon Dykes," said Steve Gallen, Millwall's Director of Football.

“He’s played at both Championship and international level, so he knows the standards required. He’s a genuine target man - physical, hard to knock off the ball, and someone who’ll give defenders a different problem to deal with. We’ve also seen how demanding this League can be, so he also adds some key depth in the attacking area.

“We’ve made a real effort to balance the squad with young, exciting talent alongside experienced heads who can guide them and help set the tone in the dressing room.

“I wish Lyndon the best of luck during this time with us.”

Dykes moved to Birmingham City in 2024 and helped the club secure promotion back to the Championship. 

Millwall will now hope his experience and goalscoring ability strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Mentions
Football transfersLyndon DykesMillwallChampionship

Related Articles

West Ham confirm the signing of Joel Veltman: The project here really excites me!

Cardiff City sign Jack Moylan from Lincoln City

Lincoln City sign Tottenham Prospect Mason Melia on loan