Man Utd pair Scanlon, Amass attracting major loan interest

Manchester United pair James Scanlon and Harry Amass are set to be made available for loan this month.

Gibraltar midfielder Scanlon and fullback Amass are both on the fringes of United senior squad.

The Daily Mail says both youngsters are attracting major loan interest.

And United management could be willing to send both players away to secure senior football for the first time.

Championship clubs are now in contact with United for Amass and Scanlon.